BRuNO family park - adventure and fun for kids in Brno

If you consider where to go in Brno with your children - BRuNO family park is the best choice. Our modern family park is the best playground center for every kid at every age. The inside area is spread over 4 000 m² and includes 40 attractions. For mothers and their babies up to 4 years is "The Little One section". Moreover, there are 14 floors of the labyrinth, autodrome, 38 meters long fast slide, or Stork eye with the beautiful view through the glass floor. The outside area is open from spring to autumn and it is spread over 3700 m². For example, there is amazing water land.

BRuNO family park offers great refreshment for every family. There is Brasserie Zobka and it is possible to visit Hnizdo restaurant. It is also possible to make a B-day party at BRuNO family park or teambuilding

Live  with the smile - come to visit us!

Kigginsova 2
Brno-Slatina 627 00

Opening hours

Mon:  10:00 - 20:00
Tue:  10:00 - 20:00
Wed:  10:00 - 20:00
Thu:  10:00 - 20:00
Fri:  10:00 - 20:00
Sat:  10:00 - 20:00
Sun:  10:00 - 20:00
Holiday:  10:00 - 20:00


