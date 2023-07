If you consider where to go inwith youris the best choice. Ouris the bestcenter for every kid at every age. The inside area is spread over 4 000 m² and includes 40 attractions . For mothers and their babies up to 4 years is "The Little One section" . Moreover, there are 14 floors of the, 38 meters long fast slide, or Stork eye with the beautiful view through the glass floor. The outside area is open from spring to autumn and it is spread over 3700 m². For example, there is amazingBRuNO family park offers great refreshment for. There is Brasserie Zobka and it is possible to Hnizdo restaurant . It is also possible to make a B-day party at BRuNO family park or teambuilding - come to